‘Succession’ actor Alan Ruck crashes truck into pizzeria, investigation underway

Succession’s Alan Ruck was reportedly involved in a devastating accident that wrecked four vehicles, including his own pick-up truck that rammed into a close-by pizzeria.

TMZ was the first to report the vehicular accident involving Ruck, 67, which occurred around 9 pm Tuesday at Raffallo’s Pizza at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Security videos obtained by NBC Los Angeles and KTLA show Ruck’s R1T electric pickup rear-ending a car while making a right, which was pushed into the intersection and collided into another oncoming car making a left.

Meanwhile, Ruck’s four-wheeler clipped another vehicle at the intersection before crashing into the pizza shop, half-lodged into the side of the brick building, per People Magazine.

However, the Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm to the outlet whether Ruck was actually the one driving his truck, nor if the accident was a DUI.

Ruck reportedly stayed at the scene as ambulances took a 40-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, and a 32-year-old man to the hospital, all breathing and responsive, per reports. The true extent of their injuries was unknown.

An official police report regarding the incident is still pending.

Ruck has appeared in various television and film roles throughout his four-decade career, including Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Spin City.

He most recently earned a 2023 Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Connor Roy on HBO’s Succession.