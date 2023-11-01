British Soap Awards CANCELLED after Phillip Schofield exit

The British Soap Awards for the upcoming year have been called off.

ITV has officially announced that the event, dedicated to honouring the finest in British soap operas, will not be held in 2024. While the network hasn't provided a specific reason for this decision, an ITV spokesperson has confirmed that the British Soap Awards will return in 2025.

The 2023 edition of the show was well-received, achieving consolidated viewership figures of 2.9 million and doubling its audience compared to the previous year.

Despite the success of this edition, the 2024 event has been canceled. The abrupt decision was made amidst some turmoil for ITV, especially when Phillip Schofield withdrew from hosting duties just before the ceremony in June.

Typically broadcast on ITV, the British Soap Awards have a long history, starting in 1999. However, both the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philip Schofield hosted the ceremony from 2006 until 2022, and from 2006 to 2008, he shared the hosting duties with his former This Morning co-host, Fern Britton.