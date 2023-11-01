SO-PUKEY: Eerie doll head blocks Bristol sewer raising concerns for Halloween trash dumping

The spooky doll's head caused a sewer blockage in Bristol. — Wessex Water team

After a doll's head created an eerie pre-Halloween clog, a water utility issued a warning to its customers not to flush trash down the toilet to steer clear of additional horror stories.

The discovery of a child's doll's head, complete with gory hair made of flushed wet wipes, startled workers who were looking into a blocked toilet.

The unsettling figure was discovered by a Wessex Water team in a Bristol drain.

Even worse, the team had to crush it and drag it out with a hose because they were unable to move it using rods or jetting equipment.

Customer education regarding the importance of only flushing "the three Ps" down the toilet has been implemented by the company.

"Flushing anything other than the three Ps - paper, poo and pee - down the loo can block pipes and lead to sewage flooding your home, or someone else's," a Wessex Water spokesperson said."

"The biggest cause of these blockages are wet wipes, which often contain plastic and don't break down like toilet paper."

"They end up in rivers and the environment and cause pollution incidents, as well as contributing to fatbergs in sewers."

The company's network has previously located toys in sewers, including Peppa Pig and the elusive fish Nemo. This is not the first time this has happened.