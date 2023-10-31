Tearful King Charles overcomes with emotions on day one of Kenya visit

King Charles III, who's in Kenya for his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as monarch, could not control his emotions as he participated in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior in the Uhuru Gardens on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old was seen wiping away tears as he acknowledged the "painful aspects" of the countries’ shared history while underscoring his commitment to an organization that’s been central to Britain’s global power since World War II.



The King and Queen were greeted at State House in Nairobi for a ceremonial welcome. President Dr William Ruto and the First Lady Mrs Rachel Ruto welcomed the couple.

The President rolled out the red carpet for Britain's King and Queen at the State House, complete with a red carpet and a 21-gun salute from the Kenyan navy.



Kenya is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence this year. It and Britain have enjoyed a close and sometimes challenging relationship after the prolonged struggle against colonial rule, sometimes known as the Mau Mau Rebellion, in which thousands of Kenyans died.



Charles, according to a statement released by the British High Commission, would meet veterans and give his blessing to efforts by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to ensure Kenyans and Africans who supported British efforts in the World Wars are properly commemorated.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Kenya on Monday amid growing calls to make a meaningful apology for abuses in the colonial period. The royal couple also honoured Kenyan independence heroes, who were once allegedly designated terrorists by Britain, during a visit to the national museum in Nairobi. They also paid tribute to Mau Mau fighters and others who took part in the long struggle for Kenyan statehood under British colonial rule.