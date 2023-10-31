Rachel Zegler celebrates two-year anniversary with boyfriend Josh Andreas Rivera

Rachel Zegler just hit the two-year milestone with boyfriend Josh Andreas Rivera, and she doesn’t plan on stopping here.
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the Snow White star gushed over Rivera in a carousel post featuring their special moments together throughout their relationship.
“2 years! Happy anniversary, whammo,” she captioned the post. “I love you more and more each day,” she declared, admitting that she’s just as smitten with Rivera two years later, if not more.
She further went on to write that Rivera is “the most grounded part” of her.
Amongst the wholesome pictures in the post was a reel of the pair, with Zegler asking her beau to say something to hear parents, to which Rivera obliged and said, “How are you guys doing? I’m taking good care of her!”
As Rievra gave a thumbs-up to the camera, Zegler chimed in with an enthusiastic “Yeah!”
Zegler, 22, started dating Rivera, 28, after they met on the set of Steven Spielberg’s musical romantic drama, West Side Story, in 2021.
Though their on-screen characters, Maria and Chino, couldn’t get their happy ending together, Zegler and Rivera had fallen for each other in real life.
They posted a Valentine’s Day picture in 2022, and Zegler even gave Rivera a shout-out while accepting the National Board of Review’s best actress award for West Side Story, calling him “the love of my life, who I was blessed enough to meet on the set of this film.”
