Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz cherish four memorable years of togetherness

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz celebrated their fourth anniversary with a heartfelt tribute for each other on social media.
The couple who first met in October 2019, cherished their memorable journey of togetherness with adorable throwback photos.
Brooklyn, 24, shared PDA-filled pictures with his better half and showered love on Nicola.
"The last 4 years have been the most amazing years of my life x you complete my life, you are my everything and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you," he wrote.
On the other hand, the Holidate actress dropped unseen photos of the two over the years and penned a loving note for her 'best husband.'
"Happy 4 year anniversary baby. I love you soooo much, thank you for being the best husband you make me so happy. I love being your wifeyy," she shared.
Earlier, the aspiring chef told US Weekly that his father, David Beckham shared a meaningful advice for a successful marriage.
"My dad was just always [like] look, Just always treat her like a princess. Just talk and have fun. Enjoy each other and just work and do you guys’ thing," Brooklyn shared.
Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola in 2022 in a dreamy ceremony at Palm Beach, Florida.
