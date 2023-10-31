Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz cherish four memorable years of togetherness

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate four years of togetherness

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz celebrated their fourth anniversary with a heartfelt tribute for each other on social media.



The couple who first met in October 2019, cherished their memorable journey of togetherness with adorable throwback photos.

Brooklyn, 24, shared PDA-filled pictures with his better half and showered love on Nicola.



"The last 4 years have been the most amazing years of my life x you complete my life, you are my everything and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you," he wrote.



On the other hand, the Holidate actress dropped unseen photos of the two over the years and penned a loving note for her 'best husband.'

"Happy 4 year anniversary baby. I love you soooo much, thank you for being the best husband you make me so happy. I love being your wifeyy," she shared.



Earlier, the aspiring chef told US Weekly that his father, David Beckham shared a meaningful advice for a successful marriage.

"My dad was just always [like] look, Just always treat her like a princess. Just talk and have fun. Enjoy each other and just work and do you guys’ thing," Brooklyn shared.



Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola in 2022 in a dreamy ceremony at Palm Beach, Florida.

