Ananya Pandey gives sneak peek into her romantic birthday dinner

Ananya Pandey celebrated her birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur: Reports

Ananya Pandey who reportedly celebrated her dreamy birthday with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur shared adorable glimpses from her romantic dinner date on social media.



The rising Bollywood star who turned 25 took to her Instagram handle and expressed her immense gratitude for the warm birthday wishes.

The actress wrote, "Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine. thank you thank you thank youuuuuuuuuuuuu for all the love and good vibes, also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it’s a sign."



In shared photos, Ananya can be seen wearing a beautiful colourful maxi dress as she opted for a minimal makeup look for her intimate birthday celebration.

The actress was seen enjoying delicious food, a movie at an open theatre near ocean, and some live music on her birthday eve.



As the actress posted some rare moments from her special day, Ananya’s fans teased her as they mentioned Aditya’s presence with her.

One fan wrote, "Aditya Roy Kapoor is the camera man."

"Credit goes to Night Manager (Aditya's recent movie)," another fan chimed in.



On the professional front, Ananya will be next seen in two big projects, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae.

On the other hand, Aditya, will reportedly feature in Anurag Basu's film Metro… In Dino.