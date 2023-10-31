Milo Ventimiglia secretly married Jarah Mariano earlier this year

Milo Ventimiglia secretly got married to Jarah Mariano.

TMZ confirmed on Monday that the This Is Us star, 46, secretly said “I do” to his ex-Victoria’s secret flame, Jarah Mariano, 38, in a private ceremony earlier this year.

Sources told the outlet that the small ceremony was attended by family and some close friends.

Congratulations were indeed in order as Ventimiglia proudly flaunted his new wedding band while the newlyweds were out watching Saturday’s Rugby World Series match at Yahir restaurant in Los Angeles.

Mariano affectionately held Ventimiglia’s hand as he fiddled with his bling, getting used to the new feeling of having a ring on that finger.

Thereafter, US Weekly obtained photos of the bride and groom from their big day, who looked harmonious in their coordinated all-white floral-themed wedding attire as they walked hand-in-hand down a long winding pavement.

Meanwhile, the former Sports Illustrated model, who has a Hawaiian heritage, looked elegant in a simple white, backless gown, accessorized with a traditional haku lei (flower crown).

Meanwhile, the bridegroom kept it casual yet chic in white linen button-down and matching trousers, matching his new wife in a leafy lei.

It is unclear where or exactly when the pair tied the knot.

However, the Gilmore Girls alum previously admitted to US Weekly in 2017 that he is at a point in his life where he’s open to the opportunity of a "strong family unit."

Ventimiglia and Mariano were first linked last year and have been spotted around California in recent months, but they never publicly confirmed their relationship.