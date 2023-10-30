Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham lead tributes for ‘forever boss’ Ivan Bart

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham along with other big names pay tribute to former president of IMG Models, Ivan Bart, after he passed away at the age of 60 over the weekend.

Bart had departed from his role from presidency after 30 years in March of this year. During his career, he had launched and shaped the careers of big names including Carolyn Murphy, Stephanie Seymour, Kate Moss, Gisele Bundchen, Joan Smalls, Kate Upton, and Tyra Banks.

Bart’s death was confirmed by Mark Shapiro, president and chief operating officer of Endeavor, which owns IMG Models, via WomenWearDaily.

Gigi took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share her heartfelt condolences for her ‘Boss’.

“Ivan, I don’t yet have the words for this loss,” she penned. “I will never forget your spirit and hugs, your support and fight for others. Thank you, thank you, thank you… for everything.”

Ashley Graham also penned a lengthy emotional note to the late manager, dubbing him as a “storyteller, an icon, a problem solver, a forever friend.”

Many more celebrities including John Legend, Hailey Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Rachael Zoe, Emily Ratajkowski expressed their sorrow over the demise of Bart.

Mohammad Hadid, father of models Gigi and Bella, also wrote a few words for him, calling him “most gentle soul” and a “wonderful human being.”