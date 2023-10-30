David Beckham snubs Prince Harry with King Charles meeting

File Footage

David Beckham has seemingly snubbed his longtime pal Prince Harry after the football star accepted an invitation to dinner hosted by King Charles.



A source close to The Sun revealed that the former athlete hoped to become the monarch’s ambassador for the Prince’s Foundation, which is a charity that focuses on empowering younger people.

The source elaborated that through his role, he hoped to be bestowed with knighthood.

“It’s an open secret that David wants a knighthood one day and many people have questioned why he isn’t a Sir after all he’s done — and linking up with the King rather than Harry would certainly help.”

Our source added: “The King wants to suss out whether he and David can work together and explore potential projects and find out if they share any common ground.”

This would not be the first time the sports star worked with the royals.

Previously, he was a representative at the Invictus Games, which was founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014.

In more recent years, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had cut ties from David and Victoria Beckham after the royal couple grew suspicions that the football star’s family leaked information to the press.

The Duke of Sussex had a hunch that private information pertaining to the Suits actress was passed on by David’s wife.

A source at the time told The Sun: "Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it.

“Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David.”

“He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while.”