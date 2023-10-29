Sania Mirza anguishes over world's silence on Israeli aggression in Gaza

Former tennis player Sania Mirza on Sunday expressed anguish over the world's silence for the developing human tragedy in the besieged Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombing targeting innocent civilians, which has entered its 23rd day.
More than 8,000 Palestinians — including 3,342 children — have been martyred and more than 20,000 have been injured due to indiscriminate Israeli bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip.
Reacting to a social media post regarding the world's silence over the death of Palestinian children due to Israeli bombing, Mirza took to Instagram and wrote: "And we are still silent and this still continues".
The tennis star is not the first celebrity to react to the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza as earlier Pakistani actor Ushna Shah also reprimanded Western media over their biased coverage of the conflict.
She had also slammed celebrities for playing "both sides" and hesitating to raise their voice for Palestinians amid the Israeli onslaught on Gaza.
Celebrities have been voicing their concerns on the ongoing conflict with Singer Atif Aslam expressing solidarity with Palestine earlier this month.
However, it is not only Pakistani celebrities who have lambasted Israeli aggression. Renowned TV personality Piers Morgan has also voiced his support for Palestinians in Gaza calling out Israel for its indiscriminate bombardment of the beleaguered territory.
"Where are these Palestinians going to live when the war is over? So many of their homes are being destroyed. Does Israel have an answer? Does it care?" the "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host wrote on his X account.
Mahira Khan's "The Legend of Maula Jatt" has received critical acclaim, solidifying her reputation as a versatile star...
Arts Council of Pakistan and Geo News are jointly presenting the month-long theatre festival in Karachi
Local media reported Mahira's wedding ceremony would be organized next month in September
Coke Studio singer had asked media industry, politicians to aid his treatment, saying that he required Rs50 million...
SBP-held reserves swelled past $8bn mark in July after Pakistan received finances from IMF, UAE, Saudi Arabia
Music streaming service upgrades playlist ‘This is Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’