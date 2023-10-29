Sania Mirza anguishes over world's silence on Israeli aggression in Gaza

A woman reacts next to the rubble of a building following Israeli strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 24, 2023. — AFP

Former tennis player Sania Mirza on Sunday expressed anguish over the world's silence for the developing human tragedy in the besieged Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombing targeting innocent civilians, which has entered its 23rd day.

More than 8,000 Palestinians — including 3,342 children — have been martyred and more than 20,000 have been injured due to indiscriminate Israeli bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip.



Reacting to a social media post regarding the world's silence over the death of Palestinian children due to Israeli bombing, Mirza took to Instagram and wrote: "And we are still silent and this still continues".

— Screengrab of Sania Mirza's Instagram story

The tennis star is not the first celebrity to react to the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza as earlier Pakistani actor Ushna Shah also reprimanded Western media over their biased coverage of the conflict.

She had also slammed celebrities for playing "both sides" and hesitating to raise their voice for Palestinians amid the Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

Celebrities have been voicing their concerns on the ongoing conflict with Singer Atif Aslam expressing solidarity with Palestine earlier this month.

However, it is not only Pakistani celebrities who have lambasted Israeli aggression. Renowned TV personality Piers Morgan has also voiced his support for Palestinians in Gaza calling out Israel for its indiscriminate bombardment of the beleaguered territory.

"Where are these Palestinians going to live when the war is over? So many of their homes are being destroyed. Does Israel have an answer? Does it care?" the "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host wrote on his X account.