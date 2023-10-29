Kate Middleton helps 'emotional' Prince William through 'frustrations'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's relationship was examined through a horoscope

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s solid relationship and undeniable chemistry apparent comes from their horoscopes.

As per celebrity astrologer Patrick Arundel, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are Cancer and Capricorn respectively, have complementing personalities that enable them to fill in the gaps that they may find in themselves.

“According to the stars William is best known for being very family and home orientated, having a great understanding of public relationships and sometimes being extremely sensitive, and he can also become frustrated," he said according to Express.

He went on to add that the Princess of Wales' 'practical' approach was one that served her husband well as he was seen to be more emotional due to the nature of his philanthropic work.

"But his emotional needs and Kate's Capricorn practical nature are very complimentary for a royal couple with a public-facing role, and they are able to keep the spark alive by finding in each other what they lack in themselves.

"A typical Cancer is ideally suited to work in an environment that involves building relationships and helping to make a positive difference in people's lives."