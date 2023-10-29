Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly sport Kill Bill looks for Halloween

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly owns the Kill Bill looks at Casamigos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly never put a foot wrong when it comes to Halloween costumes.

This spooktober, the couple made a move in Kill Bill inspired costumes for the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills.

On Friday night, October 27, Fox, 37, and Kelly, 33, opted to dress as different character from Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 film, Kill Bill: Volume 1.

They even added fake blood to make their Halloween look more realistic and stay true to the their characters of choice from the iconic movie.

The Transformers actress chose to channel the schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yibari, played by the actress Chiaki Kuriyama in the movie.

Fox donned a schoolgirl outfit, pairing it with black wig and knee length socks. She added a few inches to her frame with white platform boots.

In a nod to the character’s awful death, fake blood was also pouring down the actress' eyes.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Casamigos Halloween Bash

Meanwhile, Kelly dressed up as Uma Thurman’s now iconic Bride Character from the movie.

The Wild Boy singer, wore a yellow jumpsuit and matching shoes, adorning his character portrayal with what appears to be something like a samurai sword.

He had fake blood dripping from his face, and the outfit was also stained with some red hues on the chest.

Throughout the Halloween bash, the couple hung out together after posing in front of the camera near the entrance.

They seemed relaxed and were all smiles and friendly as they spoke with other guests as well.