Meghan Markle edges closer to signing multimillion-dollar pact with American firm

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is on the brink of finalizing a game-changing multimillion-dollar contract with Amazon's audio platform, Audible.

This high-stakes deal, reportedly in its concluding stages, has the potential to be a career-defining move for the 42-year-old former royal and actress in the competitive realm of Hollywood, according to news.com.au.

Insiders have disclosed to Closer UK that the Audible opportunity surpasses even Meghan's previous podcast contract with Spotify, valued at $29 million (NZ$50 million, which was terminated in June.

Word has spread in Hollywood that this new partnership is set to result in a substantial payout, possibly surpassing the millions previously invested by Spotify.

The prospect of joining esteemed figures like Michelle and Barack Obama, who signed with Audible last year, has left Meghan thrilled and eager to embrace this exciting career development.

Meghan Markle, despite appearing confident, has faced a challenging period following the setback of losing the Spotify deal.

According to insiders, her career took a significant hit after parting ways with Spotify, marking a pivotal turning point in her professional journey.

However, the prospective Audible deal has the potential to be a game-changer.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, went through a controversial separation from Spotify.

After joining the platform at the end of 2020, their departure from the royal family led to the creation of only one podcast series, Archetypes, consisting of 12 episodes.

While they stated in a release that the decision not to renew their contract was mutual, Spotify executive Bill Simmons publicly criticized them, referring to them as "f**king grifters."



