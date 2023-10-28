VIDEO: Naseem Shah starts rehabilitation after shoulder surgery

Pakistan's right-arm pacer Naseem Shah has started his rehabilitation journey after undergoing shoulder surgery.



The 23-year-old took to social media to share a video of him attending a gym session and doing various cardio exercises and stretching routines to showcase his determination to regain his physical strength and flexibility.

"My rehab is going well, working with Dr Imtiaz & his incredible team. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and representing my country," he said on his X account.

The fast bowler maintained that the journey of recovery is tough, lonely, and endless but with the prayers of fans, he is already feeling better and stronger.

It is worth remembering that Naseem's injury had ruled him out of the ICC World Cup 2023. The right-arm fast bowler is expected to remain sidelined for an estimated three to four months due to this injury.

In the 46th over of Pakistan's second match against India at the Asia Cup 2023 last month, Naseem left the field on the reserve day designated for that game.

Shortly thereafter, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a press release, announcing that the right-arm bowler would not be able to participate in the remainder of the tournament.

The 23-year-old's injury pertains to a muscle just below his bowling shoulder and is not a recurrence of any prior shoulder injuries.