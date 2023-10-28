Heather Rae Young felt ‘dead’ after autoimmune disease diagnosis

Heather Rae Young got candid about the diagnosis of her Hashimoto’s disease and how she felt after it.



In an interview with Today.com Friday, the realtor, 36, talked about the tiring symptoms of the thyroid-attacking disease and its symptoms.

She recalled saying to her assistantant, “I feel like I’m dead.”

Adding, “My brain was so tired. My body was so tired. I was exhausted all the time and no amount of sleep could make it better.”

Young also recalled feeling exhausted, as much as she didn’t feel like filming her reality shows, HGTV’s The Flipping El Moussas, she starring with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and Netflix’s hit series, Selling Sunset.”

She further explained, “Filming was absolutely brutal because I could barely get out of bed.”

Initially, she first avoided the symptoms and thought she was feeling like she was because of “mom brain,” considering the recent birth of her first child, baby boy Tristan in January.

Young was also helping El Moussa raise his kids ex-wife, Christina Hall, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8.

She got alerted when she started facing issues while breastfeeding her newborn.

After getting results of some bloodwork, the realtor was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, a disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland.

Young reminisced being in “total shock” because of the diagnosis, but is now “feeling much better.”