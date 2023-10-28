Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'reduced to victim of throwaway gag' in the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves in a worse predicament since moving to the U.S.

Royal author Kara Kennedy explained that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer welcomed in the States, after Americans stopped buying into their victim façade.

Writing for the Daily Mail, she pointed out a recent episode from Family Guy, which seemed to poke fun at the couple’s crumbling empire in Hollywood.

“In less than ten months, it seems their inevitable implosion in relevance, their downward spiral towards the cultural trash can, is all but complete,” wrote Kara.

She continued: “A pair whose refreshing presence once said so much, who offered a bright, modern future of influence (in the truest sense), reduced to the butt of a throwaway gag on a comedy cartoon series way past its prime.”

Since their renaissance post-royal life, the Montecito couple has continued to make headlines for vocalizing their alleged bad treatment in the Royal Family through numerous interviews.

Their sky-rocketing popularity subsequently helped them bag several deals with streaming platforms, including Netflix and Spotify.

However, the music platform unexpectedly called an end to the deal earlier this year, prompting them to lose out on millions.

According to reports, the former royals are also only months away from the expiration of their contract with Netflix.

“Harry and Meghan fled Britain for America to escape their gilded life of privilege and unearned influence,” wrote Kara.

“Perhaps the sunny hills of Montecito will now become an even worse palace-prison, one where their assets and friends surely dwindle, their familial ties become ever-more strained, and the chance of reconciliation sinks further away,” she added.