Kate Middleton's brother James introduces newborn son to the world

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shared adorable snaps of his newborn son with wife Alizee Thevenet.



Taking to Instagram, James dropped photos of his son and penned a touching note on the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

"He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy," he wrote.

While announcing the name of the little one, he further added, "No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizee as we became three."



James further shared that he and his wife have settled into their new life as parents.



In one of the posted picture, James and Alizee’s dogs were seen adoring the new member of the family. "The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddy bears are not all for her…)."

Reportedly, Inigo's aunt, Kate has gifted a sweet present to her new born nephew.

James tied the knot with Alizee in September 2021 in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France.

