Vanessa Hudgens ‘mourns’ leaving single life ahead of Cole Tucker wedding

Vanessa Hudgens is mourning the loss of her single life.

However, she will soon be celebrating the start of her happily-ever-after with fiancé Cole Tucker, and the funeral-themed bachelorette party was just the start.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the High School Musical alum, 34, shared glimpses from the themed pre-celebrations for her marriage to the baseball player, 27.

“Love a theme night. Can you guess what it was?” she captioned the latest in a series of black-and-white posts documenting the bachelorette weekend.

The pictures show Hudgens with her bridesmaids in full costume, including her sister Stella and Modern Family bestie Sarah Hyland.



In fact, Hyland made her own post from the black-and-white night, captioning it, “Dress code: All Black for the Bride in White.”

Another bridesmaid, Laura Jay New, shared glimpses from the festivities and jokingly eulogized, “Lots to gain while mourning the loss of my BF’s single life [skull emoji].”

The gushing bride-to-be channeled the spooktober spirit in a white satin wedding-esque gown adorned with lace, mesh gloves, and a veil with the future spouses’ initials.

Hudgens’ white gown popped against her bridesmaids’ more traditional all-black funeral attire, complete with mourning veils.

Hudgens and Tucker went official with their relationship in 2021, and got engaged earlier this year.