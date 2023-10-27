Jacob Elordi praises Cailee Spaeny for acing ‘challenging’ ‘Priscilla' role

Jacob Elordi praises Cailee Spaeny for acing the ‘challenging’ ‘Priscilla role’

Cailee Spaeny did not take telling Priscilla Presley’s story lightly as she earned praise from her co-star Jacob Elordi.

In the official promo posted by A24 to YouTube on Thursday, Spaeny, 25, and co-star Jacob Elordi, 26, reflected on the immense “responsibility” of portraying Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley respectively in the upcoming biographical drama, Priscilla.

“This is the most challenging role I’ve ever done in my career,” the young actress acknowledged, adding that “it’s the version of the story we’ve never seen before.”

“It’s an incredible responsibility to make sure that Priscilla felt seen,” Spaeny further expressed her commitment to preserving Priscilla’s legacy, noting separately that the movie shows Elvis through Priscilla’s eyes.

And according to her co-star and on-screen life partner, Elordi, Spaney fulfilled that responsibility to the fullest.

“Cailee’s marvelous,” the Kissing Booth star gushed. “She’s so true in the way she tells this story,” he praised.

The Pacific Rim Uprising actress reciprocated the compliment, noting of Elordi’s portrayal of Elvis, “Jacob did such a fantastic job in showing all the human sides of this rock star.”

Oscar-winning director Coppola also chimed in explaining her decision to cast the pair in the leading roles, saying simply that “Cailee and Jacob just felt like the essence of Elvis,” and that they were able to see her vision.



The upcoming biographical drama, based on the real-life Priscilla’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, follows the relationship between the young Priscilla and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Priscilla is set to be released in theatres by November 3rd.