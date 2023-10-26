VIDEO: Denmark celebrates Halloween with giant Lego pumpkin, spider, and much, much more

At Legoland in Denmark, thousands of Lego bricks have been used to construct a big Lego pumpkin, as well as spiders, mice, and mushrooms as the spooky season of Halloween is in its full shine.



Additionally, visitors can carve their own pumpkins and figurines, which will be displayed in a Lego pumpkin field from October 31 to November 5.

According to Christina Ostergaard Hansen, the event manager of Legoland, the objective is to construct the largest Lego pumpkin field ever.

Halloween has its roots in the old Celtic religion of Britain and other parts of Europe, which was based on the pagan celebration of Samhain.

The Celts held that the veil separating the worlds of spirits and humans collapses on October 31st, allowing ghosts to roam among us here on earth.

The purpose of the celebration was to ward off evil spirits and honour the deceased.

Instead of using pumpkins, turnips were used to make lanterns, and 'guising,' or walking from house to house wearing masks and costumes, was done. Christianity gave rise to the names All Hallows' Eve and All Saints' Eve for this day.



This celebration is practised in many forms all across the world. For instance, the 2017 Disney film Coco celebrates Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, in Mexico.

Throughout East Asia, various ghost festivals are observed, including ancestor worship rituals involving the burning of paper, the Hungry Ghost festivals in Singapore, and the "Pee Ta Khon" festival in Dan-sai district, Loei province, Thailand.

Food, goods, and services of all kinds are consumed as part of these ceremonial practices.

Halloween became well-known in America when Irish immigrants brought it here in the 19th century, and it continued to grow in popularity in the 20th century thanks to American TV series, novels, and motion pictures.

