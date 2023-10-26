Qatar sentences 8 Indian Navy veterans to death for spying for Israel

Indian Navy personnel salute from a naval ship. — AFP/File

Eight former Indian Navy officers have been sentenced to death in Qatar for spying for Israel, as per sources — the Indian foreign ministry called the verdict "shocking" and stated that it would not speak further on the matter but promised to challenge it.

The personnel were employed by Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private company that supplied the military forces of Qatar with training and related services.

Among them were distinguished officers who had previously commanded large Indian warships. Some of them, according to sources, were working on extremely sensitive projects, such as midget submarines with stealth features based on Italian technology.



Since August 2022, the men have been incarcerated. After being granted consular access, New Delhi has been attempting to arrange for their release. In March, the guys were put on trial.

The Qatari authorities repeatedly denied their requests for bail, prolonging their captivity. The Court of First Instance of Qatar rendered a decision today.

Captains Navtej Singh Gill, Birendra Kumar Verma, Saurabh Vasisht, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Purnendu Tiwari, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh are the ones who have been punished.

"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," the ministry statement read.

Meetu Bhargava, a former officer's sister who was arrested, had asked the authorities for assistance in getting her brother back.

She had begged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in in a post on X, the erstwhile Twitter.

"These Ex-Navy officers are the pride of the nation & again I request our Hon'ble Prime Minister with folded hands that it is high time that they all are brought back to India immediately without any further delay," read her post, tagged to PM Modi and union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.