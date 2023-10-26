John Stamos, Olsen twins bury the hatchet at Bob Saget’s funeral

John Stamos and the Olsen twins bury the hatchet at Bob Saget’s funeral

John Stamos revealed the Olsen twins’ sweet words for the Full House cast during Bob Saget’s funeral.

Stamos, 60, talked about the Full House reunion, particularly with Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, at recently-deceased lead actor Bob Saget’s funeral during SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday.

While addressing rumours of frictions amid the trio, Stamos said that the fashionista twins, though didn’t give a eulogy, said something to their former co-stars in private that “everyone just needed to hear” while dealing with Saget’s death.

“They got us all together and said, ‘We love you. We loved our childhood. We’re grateful for you guys, we thank you for making those eight years so beautiful for us. We have such fond memories,’” Stamos relayed the sisters’ words to host Howard Stern.

The Grandfathered actor appreciated the gesture from the Olsen twins, with whom he detailed some tension when he tried to get them on board for the Full House sequel, Fuller House, aired in 2016.



Recalling that he was initially upset at the sisters for refusing to return for the show’s sequel, Stamos later understood that the twins, who have since quit acting and are award-winning fashion designers, probably felt disrespected because he went through their agent instead of asking them directly.

But it was already too late as things “got weird in the press.”

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen starred in Full House, which ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995, as the young Tanner sisters to the late Bob Saget’s father character.