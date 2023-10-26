Meghan Markle's 'convincing' Kevin Costner to fulfill 'age-old dream'

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly been doing everything she can in order to ensure that she lands a role in Kevin Costner’s Horizon amid rumours of a big Hollywood comeback.



Sources told Inquisitr that the Suits alum has been selling herself to Kevin in hopes of landing a role that would, as per RadarOnline, fulfill her "age-old dream".

"Meghan is using the unbelievable new success of her long-canceled series Suits, which is undergoing a revival on streaming, to convince Kevin she's the key to his future success and he's listening."

The source went on to add that Meghan was desperate as she was "pulling out all the stops" in order to ensure that she secures her spot in Hollywood, which she has seemingly been struggling to secure.

"It will cement her Hollywood comeback in spectacular fashion. Who knows, this opportunity would be a game-changer for Markle after a series of failed ventures lately," the source said.

"It's the kind of part that could cement her status as a serious actress," an insider said.

"Meghan desperately wants a role in Horizon — because it's scheduled to shoot another two parts after this production wraps."