Sofia Vergara ‘excited’ over budding romance with Justin Saliman amid Joe Manganiello split

File Footage

Sofia Vergara has recently expressed her excitement for her new romantic relationship with Justin Saliman after Joe Manganiello split.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “Although Sofía has been dating Justin for a short while, they've gotten fairly close over the past several weeks.”

“The attraction is there and he's definitely her type,” said an insider.

Justin, who is an orthopedic surgeon, is not used to the limelight like Sofia Vergara, but the source pointed out that he’s not bothered by her popularity.

The source told the outlet, “He's run-in similar circles as Sofia for years, so her celebrity status isn't something that intimidates him whatsoever.”

“Sofía is attracted to his sense of humour and his intelligence. Plus, he's a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She's excited to see where things go,” added an insider.

For the unversed, Sofia and Justin were first seen together on October 20 while having dinner in Beverly Hills.

Earlier this year, Sofia and her estranged husband Joe Manganiello announced their split after seven years of marriage.

In July, a source revealed to US that the former couple had been “living different lives” for a while.

“There wasn’t cheating or anything like that. They both realised that they were rarely on the same page,” stated an insider.

The source mentioned, “Sofia is very social while Joe is more of a homebody who is famous for his star-studded Dungeons & Dragons game nights.”

“They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off,” remarked an insider.