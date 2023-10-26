Sofia Vergara hosts Modern Family reunion with her ‘favourite people’

The Modern Family stars met up for a small family reunion at Sofia Vergara’s house.

Joining the real-life family reunion were Julie Bowen, who plays the on-screen family’s matriarch, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Bowen’s character’s brother, and his husband, Justin Mikita.

Vergara, who plays the other matriarchal figure in the show, shared snaps from the intimate gathering hosted at her house to her Instagram on Tuesday.

“Afternoon with some of my favourite people in the world! I luv u,” she captioned one post featuring a group selfie from Vergara’s living room in the night, showing Bowen clasping her on-screen brother’s shoulder as they both lean into his husband.

The Colombian-American actress later posted more BTS snaps after the night ended, including a picture of Bowen and Ferguson standing in Vergara’s huge walk-in closet in awe.

She captioned the carousel post with a wistful, “come back soooon!!!!! [three star emojis] I missed uuu.”

In the comments, Bowen, 53, declared that the closet was “[her] happy place,” while Ferguson, 48, joked around saying, “For once, I enjoyed being back in the closet.”

The castmates who couldn’t make it also showed their love in the comments, with Bowen’s on-screen daughter, Sarah Hyland, posting multiple heart eyes emojis.

Fans of the show were equally thrilled, with one writing, “FAMILY REUNION” and another commenting, “Name a more iconic crew.”