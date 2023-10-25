Britney Spears expresses elation for her memoir, creating history on first day release

Britney Spears has recently expressed her happiness for her memoir becoming the “highest selling celebrity memoir in history”.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Toxic hit-maker posted a photo of the book cover, The Woman In Me, along with a short reel that had the words, “My story. On my terms. At last,” on the screen.

Celebrating it with her 42.3 million fans and followers, Britney wrote in the caption, “It’s happening!!!”

“My book is the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it’s only day 1!!!” said the 41-year-old.

Britney added, “Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive!!! Love you all!! #TheWomanInMe @gallerybooks @simonandschuster.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported earlier this month that Britney recorded a small portion of the book and rest of it was narrated by Oscar-nominated actress, Michelle Williams.



Britney’s memoir revealed about her 13-year conservatorship, relationship with her family, as well as fame and marriages to Kevin Federline and Sam Asghari.

The songstress also talked about her abortion with Justin Timberlake whom she dated from 1999 until their split in 2002.

In the book, Britney penned, “I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father.”

She alleged that getting the abortion was “one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life”.