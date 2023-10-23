Taylor Swift showup to support Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs. Chargers game

Taylor Swift yet again appeared to support Travis Kelce at one of his games.



The Cruel Summer singer was sighted on Sunday at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Anti-Hero artist was spotted in the Chiefs VIP box with Jackson, the brother of Patrick Mahomes, and new best friend Brittany Mahomes.

Swift, wearing her usual red lipstick to match her Chiefs sweater, applauded and clapped for her tight-end boyfriend.

For game day, the singer accessorized with a black pleated miniskirt and black platform heels. Notably, Swift was also donning a friendship bracelet featuring a heart and Kelce's jersey number, 87.

Swift grabbed for her drink as she and Brittany, who had her youngest child on her hip, sweetly danced to music in the stadium, as shown in a video that was uploaded on Twitter by PopBase.

Laughing and cheering throughout the game, the two seemed like they were having the time of their life.

Swift was beaming earlier in the day as she attended a pregame party in anticipation of the important home game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Watching the Browns game with @taylorswift13 pre KC game. Tough to see Deshaun Hurt!!!” former NFL alum Bernie Kosar wrote on Twitter Sunday.



