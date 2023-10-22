Princess Diana's warzone charity omitted in next series of 'The Crown'

Princess Diana's warzone charity has been omitted by Netflix's The Crown from its final series. The show replaced the Halo Trust, with a charity called 'ReliefAid.'
This decision comes despite the charity's significant role in one of the late princess's most iconic moments.
Princess Diana made history by walking through a minefield in Angola, an act that powerfully showcased the life-saving work of the Halo Trust.
However, Netflix has replaced the charity's name with that of a New Zealand-based organization in the recreation of this memorable visit.
Recent images provide a glimpse of actress Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays Princess Diana in the sixth season of the acclaimed royal drama, meticulously reenacting the iconic minefield walk.
Debicki's attire replicates Diana's outfit down to the chunky gold earrings, signature blown-out hairstyle, and crisp white shirt.
Netflix's decision to substitute the Halo Trust's name has generated controversy, with many viewers expecting a faithful portrayal of this pivotal moment in Diana's life.
A spokesperson for the Halo Trust explained, "We weren't asked or consulted about the scene.
Obviously, we would have been delighted had our logo been on the PPE, which is what really happened."
