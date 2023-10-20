Pak vs Aus: Green Shirts concede highest-ever total in their World Cup history

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (left) talks with his teammate Haris Rauf (C) during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP

BENGALURU: Pakistan conceded the highest total in their World Cup history after Australian batsmen went on a rampage during the match being played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Kangaroos went on to smash a massive total of 367 runs — surpassing Sri Lanka's 344-run total against Pakistan on October 10 earlier in the tournament — courtesy of blistering centuries by openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

The match also saw another record being broken as Australian openers set up the highest World Cup partnership against Pakistan via their impressive 259-run stand.

Previously, West Indie's Brian Lara and Desmond Haynes had set up a 175-run partnership against Pakistan in 1992.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and put Australia in to bat but skipper Babar Azam's hopes of picking up early wickets quickly evaporated when Warner and Marsh went all guns blazing to put on a remarkable opening stand.

Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put on a masterclass in power-hitting against Pakistan as the five-time champions posted a daunting total of 367-9.

Warner entertained the crowd with a blistering knock of 163 off 124 balls while Marsh walked off with a career-best 121 as the pair combined for 24 boundaries and 18 sixes while Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up five wickets.