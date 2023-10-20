Steph McGovern opens up about Holly Willoughby's 'kidnap plot'

Steph McGovern is opening up about the alleged Holly Willoughby 'kidnap plot'.

Amid speculation that she might be the next in line to take over Holly's role on This Morning, the TV presenter aged 41, shared her thoughts. This comes after Holly announced her departure from the ITV show, citing a kidnap plot as the reason.

Steph confidently expressed that she's not apprehensive about her TV career and the limelight, as she doesn't consider herself as well-known as Holly, who is 42 years old.

Speaking to MailOnline before the axing of her own show Steph's Packed Lunch was revealed, she said: 'I think we're all aware that we have a certain responsibility on air and there's such a mix of people out there watching.'

'I don't think I'm as famous as Holly Willoughby if I'm honest, so I probably won't ever have that problem,' she added as she spoke at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards in London's Roundhouse.

Steph also wished Holly all the best as she discussed the presenter's departure from This Morning, and didn't shut down making a move to the ITV show herself.

Of Holly's exit, she said: 'I don't know her - I know she's a fantastic broadcaster, so I wish her well. I don't think I've actually even met her before.'

When asked if she would consider taking a hosting job on This Morning, Steph added: 'I'm very happy at Channel 4, but never say never.'

Her comments came days before it was announced that Steph's Packed Lunch has been axed after just three years.

Steph's Channel 4 show will come to an end in December and it has since been rumoured that Steph is 'in the running' for Holly's This Morning job.