Thursday October 19, 2023
Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about overwhelming fear of losing fans: Here's why

Jennifer Lawrence talks about her fear and insecurity as an actress

By Web Desk
October 19, 2023

File Footage

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her insecurity and fear of losing her fans in the future as they may find her “annoying”.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Hunger Games star revealed her apprehension that public began loathing her for her irritating personality.

“I guess my main worry is that people will start hating what I hate about myself,” said Jennifer.

The Joy actress continued, “I worry that everybody will think I am really annoying and just want me to shut up. Which would make so much sense because I annoy myself.”

“I guess I want people to know that if they are annoyed with me, I get it, it’s totally cool. Please forgive me,” remarked Jennifer.

In another interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Red Sparrow actress claimed she experienced this fear after winning the Academy award.

Jennifer mentioned, “You’re immediately hit with fear. Or at least I was. I had been climbing and working and fighting, and I remember last year just getting hit with fear.”

“All of a sudden it was, ‘They’re going to get sick of me’. That’s when all my insecurity came,” continued the Serena actress.

Jennifer added, “I’ve been probably more insecure after last year, and I don’t know if that’s just a feeling of: I’ve got more to lose, I have more people to disappoint.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jennifer can be seen in No Hard Feelings, which is available on Netflix.