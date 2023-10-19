John Stamos reveals Rebecca Romijn divorce ‘shattered’ him: ‘Went on for years’

John Stamos opened up about the up and downs of his marriage with Rebecca Romijn and how their divorce impacted him for years.

The Full House alum, 60, told People Magazine in an interview that it was “really difficult” to write the chapters centred around Romijn, 50, in his upcoming memoir talking about the aftermath of their divorce in early 2000s.

“My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too,” he told the outlet. “I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years.”

He admitted that in his mind back then, Romijn “was the Devil, and I just hated her.”

“I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, and I talk about it [in the book], because it’s one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, ‘None,’” he shared.

“You start thinking, it’s like, ‘Oh, she wasn’t the devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her,’” the actor clarified despite how “humiliating” their split was.

“It was very much the opinion that she dumped me because her career was going great and mine wasn’t. I don’t blame her for it. It was just the perception that people took,” he added. “Maybe they weren’t wrong. She was doing great at that time and I wasn’t.”

Stamos has since moved on as he married Caitlin McHugh, 37, in February 2018, and the couple welcomed a son named Billy two months later.

Romijn, for her part, has been married to Jerry O’Connell since 2007. The actress, 50, is the mother of twin daughters Dolly and Charlie.

Stamos’ memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, is set to hit bookshelves on October 24, 2023.