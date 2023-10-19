Prince William ‘sickened’ by Prince Harry’s Netflix deal

Prince William’s thoughts about the deal of Prince Harry with Netflix has been revealed.



A friend of the heir apparent has allegedly revealed Prince William's "truths" about Prince Harry's lucrative Netflix deal.

The streaming company, which has already aired its documentary series Harry & Meghan and is getting ready to release the last season of The Crown, signed a multi-million dollar deal with the Duke of Sussex in 2020.

Harry has already expressed his opinions regarding The Crown, in which the spirit of Diana, Princess of Wales, is supposed to have told Elizabeth II that it could be time for her to find out following her 1997 death in a car accident in Paris.

It is less known how William feels about the royal blockbuster, but a friend of the prince reportedly told The Daily Beast that he is "sickened" by his mother's ghostly appearance.

“It’s incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix. He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened by it,” William’s friend told the publication.

When asked if William would be "angry "with Harry for sticking with Netflix, the friend replied that the heir apparent is "angry about a lot of things" related to his brother.

“His decision to work with Netflix, who have ruthlessly exploited the family, is certainly one of them,” he explained.