Gwyneth Paltrow to ‘disappear’ from Hollywood after selling Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently hinted at his retirement from Hollywood after selling Goop in few years.



In a new interview with Bustle on October 18, the Contagion actress revealed that she plans to sell her wellness brand in a few years, and then quit limelight.

The Oscar winner said, “We're not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years.”

However, Paltrow mentioned, “I would be happy with the idea of making a big exit for her 55th birthday in 2027.”

“I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again,” added the Great Expectations actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow also discussed about perks of being a celebrity like “creating, collaborating, being struck with new ideas, innovating, thinking ahead, strategy, vision, that kind of thing”.

Addressing her marriage to producer Brad Falchuk, Paltrow told the outlet, “I could never get attracted to the really rich guy. And I don't make choices to build value in the wrong way.”

“I've always done independent films. I don't know. Money has never been my thing. It's never been my driver,” remarked the actress.

While talking about her children, Paltrow dished that she’s helping her son in applying to colleges, calling it a “full-time job in and of itself”.

As far as her daughter Apple Martin is concerned, the actress shared that she is enjoying the normal college experience despite being called a nepo baby.

“Apple is really just a student who wants to be a kid and be at school and learn,” she concluded.