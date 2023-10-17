Falak Shabbir asks fans for prayers as Sarah Khan undergoes MRI

Renowned Pakistani singer Falak Shabbir has requested his fans and followers on Instagram to pray for his wife, Sarah Khan, as she underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test.
The Judaai singer posted a picture of Sarah while she was lying on an MRI machine's bed before the scanning procedure.
Sarah is a prominent Pakistani drama actor, who was married to the singing star in 2020 and the couple welcomed their daughter Alyana Falak in 2021.
Falak took to his Instagram stories to post Sarah's picture before undergoing the MRI and requested the fans for prayers.
"Need prayers," the music artist wrote in the overlaying text on the story.
However, he didn't share any details about Sarah's condition or anything else.
The netizens expressed their concern regarding the "Sabaat" actor's health and prayed for her as Falak's story was shared by several entertainment pages on the picture-sharing platform.
It may be noted that both Sarah and Falak regularly update their Instagram accounts by posting pictures and videos from their private and professional lives.
Most of the content is based on the family's outings or the star couples' fashion campaigns.
A week ago, Sarah and Falak celebrated Alyana's second birthday. They shared their happy moments by posting vibrant pictures from the birthday party on their official Instagram account.
