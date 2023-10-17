Landon Barker praises ‘best stepmom’ Kourtney Kardashian for ‘support,’ ‘love’

Kourtney Kardashian is quashing the evil stepmother stereotype.

The Kardashians star, who is stepmother to husband Travis Barker’s three children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, received praise from Landon Asher Barker.

Landon, who is following in his musician dad’s footsteps, opened up to People Magazine about how he coped with a particularly difficult year involving alcohol abuse, mental health struggles, and his dad’s hospitalization.

When asked about what Kourtney is like as a stepmom, the 20-year-old musician gushed, “She’s great. She’s super supportive as well, and brings a lot of love and support to me and my siblings.”

Landon, who penned the lyrics for Machine Gun Kelly’s Die in California, further referred to Kourtney and her children with ex Scott Disick as “family” to whom he introduced his girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Likewise, the oldest Kardashian sister welcomed Landon and his sisters, Atiana and Alabama, with open arms when she tied the knot with their father last year, despite his ex’s apparent disdain.

Earlier this year, Moakley shaded Kourtney for posting “more of my kids then [sic] her own,” to which Kourtney took the high road and urged her followers to “spread positivity and love.”

Indeed, the Poosh founder frequently shows her love for her step-kids on social media, recently wishing Landon for his 20th birthday and promoting his birthday concert.

Kourtney, who is currently expecting her first child with the Blink 182-drummer, also received love from Barker’s two daughters.

Wishing Kourtney for her birthday in April, Alabama dubbed her “the best stepmom,” declaring that she has “such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another step mom.”