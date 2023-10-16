Shoaib Malik criticises Babar Azam's captaincy following defeat from India

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam fields during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — AFP

Following Pakistan's defeat over the weekend, Shoaib Malik criticised team captain Babar Azam's captaincy skills and once again advised him to step down from his leadership and resume playing the squad as a cricketer.

When asked a question on a show, Malik said, "I have a sincere opinion for Babar, which I have shared before, that Babar should leave the captaincy."

While elaborating his opinion for Babar, Malik continued to say that his opinion is not based on India defeating Pakistan nor is it based on the fact that the team lost by a big margin, but he believes the 29-year-old captain can perform wonders without the captaincy.

He said: "There is some homework that I have done based on which Babar as a cricketer can deliver amazing performances for himself and the team."

Malik asserted that Babar, as a leader, "doesn't think out of the box".

He added that "no cricketer should mix his leadership with his batting skills because they are two different things. He has been the captain for a long period but he is not improving."

Moreover, while discussing the team's performance, the 41-year-old former captain said: If any match of our team goes according to plan, the boys attack, but if something deviates from the plan, they don't."

According to Malik, Babar should "hold a meeting with the boys."

Despite a harsh defeat from India, Malik cheered Babar up, reminding him that, "the tournament is not over yet, there are many matches left, keep yourself strong."