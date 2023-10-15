This Morning: Who will replace Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield?

This Morning management is in talks to replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard as the show's next presenting combination.



According to ITV sources, they would be an "ideal" replacement for the former hosts and executives believe their close connection and chemistry would appeal to viewers.

Shephard, 48, had previously been chosen to co-host the show with Ms Willoughby in January after bosses decided they wanted a new permanent co-host for her rather than rotating existing employees.

Although Shephard has yet to sign a contract with This Morning, executives are still interested in hiring him, but with Ms Willoughby's surprise retirement last week, they must now find him a female co-host.

He and Ms Garraway, 56, whose warmth and intelligence have made her a channel standout, already co-host Good Morning Britain one or two days a week.

A This Morning insider told The DailyMail: “Ben and Kate are adored by the public when they host together. Fans love them.”

Adding: “While the bosses love Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson, they know they need someone more heavyweight. Kate is a journalist yet is also funny and warm.”

Emma and Matt Willis, as well as Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty, are also in the running.

Some at the top of the channel, though, believe that employing someone unknown would be a better idea.