Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner's wild moves at 'Eras Tour' film screening with wife

Taylor Lautner and wife join swift fans for an unforgettable night.

Taylor Lautner, known for his past romance with Taylor Swift back in 2009, made a memorable appearance at the 'Eras Tour' film screening alongside his wife, Taylor 'Tay' Dome.



The couple immersed themselves in the Swiftie experience, singing along to every song and sharing their enthusiasm with fellow fans.

Lautner's wife, Taylor 'Tay' Dome, captured the moment by posting a video on Instagram, where she held the iconic Taylor Swift-themed bucket of popcorn and captioned it, 'Eras pt. 4.'

Former flames reunite at 'Eras Tour' film screening.

But the real showstopper of the night was when the Twilight actor unveiled his party trick during the screening. In an astonishing moment, Lautner executed a flawless backflip, landing with a Spider-Man-like stance right in the middle of the cinema, eliciting cheers from the audience.

The clips from the event also featured Lautner singing along to hits like Ready for It and Look What You Made Me Do, all while dancing with infectious energy.

It was an unforgettable evening where past and present collided in the world of Taylor Swift fandom, leaving fans in awe of Lautner's wild moves and the magic of the 'Eras Tour' experience.

Lautner explained, "I know on paper, it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it."

He praised both Tay and Swift for their exceptional personalities, emphasizing that Swift's unwavering kindness and sweetness played a crucial role in their harmonious relationship.



