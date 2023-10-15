Nick Jonas brings ‘adorable family’ Priyanka Chopra, baby Malti to concert

File Footage

Nick Jonas shared adorable family photos featuring his wife Priyanka Chopra and their little daughter Malti Marie from the Jonas Brothers latest concert.



Taking to Instagram, the Sucker singer dropped three monochromatic pictures as he rejoiced over spending precious time with his little one.

In the first two photos, the musician was seen playing with his 21-month-old daughter while the actress admired the cute father-daughter bond.

The last snap showed Nick performing on stage, whereas Priyanka and the couple’s bundle of joy enjoying daddy's singing skills.



"Bring your family to work day," the 31-year-old vocalist captioned the post.



Earlier, from the same concert, several videos of the mother-daughter duo went viral as they were spotted cheering for Nick.



In a video, little Malti was seen clapping and responding to her father as he performed on stage. The adorable moment melted the hearts of many fans.

One fan wrote, "I CAN'T HANDLE THIS!! That forehead kiss daddy Nick give his beautiful daughter is the sweetest."

"This is the cutest thing ever. I just can't get over cutie pie Malti stealing the show and how," another chimed in.

Nick tied the knot with Priyanka in 2018 and the couple welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022.