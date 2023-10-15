US news network takes Muslim anchors off air as Gaza tensions soar

From left to right: Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi. (MSNBC)

US news network MSNBC has faced controversy for suspending the shows of three Muslim anchors, Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine, and Ali Velshi amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israel.



The suspension comes in the wake of heightened tensions following an attack by Hamas, an organization based in Gaza, on Israel, according to the Arab News. After the Hamas attack, Israel pounded on unarmed Palestinians living in Gaza, leaving the territory totally destroyed and unlivable.

The Gazans are left with no food and shelter with continued shelling from Israel. The conflict has prompted global concern and media attention.

While MSNBC has denied allegations of sidelining Hasan and Mohieddine, two sources closely associated with the network have confirmed the suspension of the Muslim anchors' shows.

The decision by the TV network has sparked debate and raised concerns about potential religious targeting.

The situation is reminiscent of the post-9/11 era, where the "you are either with us or against us" argument prevailed. Critics argue that this controversy goes beyond political views and takes aim at anchors of a specific faith.

One source with knowledge of the situation remarked, "There is a lot of uncertainty about what happens next. But the mood is very similar to what had happened post-9/11 with the whole 'you are either with us or against us' argument."

MSNBC has not issued an official comment regarding the suspension. The future of these anchors at the network remains uncertain, leaving the public to speculate about the network's intentions.

The controversy surrounding the suspension highlights the importance of upholding journalistic integrity and impartiality, especially in times of conflict and crisis. News organizations often play a crucial role in providing balanced and objective reporting, and the suspension of anchors based on their faith raises concerns about discrimination.

While Ali Velshi is still reporting from the ground on other shows, the fact that the shows of these three Muslim anchors have been suspended remains a matter of public interest.

The situation has ignited a debate about media ethics and the responsibility of news networks to provide fair and unbiased coverage, regardless of the personal backgrounds of their anchors.

In the midst of the Gaza crisis, this controversy adds another layer of complexity to the already sensitive and contentious issue of reporting on the conflict, which continues to evolve.