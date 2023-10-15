Israeli airstrikes on Aleppo airport in Syria injures 5 people

Aleppo International Airport can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

As many as five people were wounded after the Israeli airstrikes hit the Syrian city of Aleppo early Sunday putting the facility out of service, according to the defence ministry as Tel Aviv earlier targeted airports in Damascus and Aleppo.



Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP: "The air strikes came from the direction of the sea."

It was not immediately known whether the 5 people were civilians.

The defence ministry of Syria also confirmed the Israeli strikes after midnight Sunday, saying: "At approximately 11:35pm... the Israeli enemy carried out an air strike from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea... targeting Aleppo International Airport, causing material damage to the airport and putting it out of service."

The ministry also criticised the brutal Israeli regime, saying that the attack "confirms the criminal approach of the Israeli occupation", accusing it of "crimes against the Palestinian people".

Israeli strikes knocked Syria's two main airports of Damascus and Aleppo out of service Thursday, in the first such attack since the Hamas assault on Israel a week ago triggered fierce fighting.

"The latest strikes hit the airport hours after it went back into service, knocking it out of service again," said the British-based monitor, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria.

Earlier Saturday, Israel shelled Syria after air raid sirens sounded in settlements on the annexed Golan Heights, the army said.

The Observatory said Israel retaliated after Palestinian factions working with Hezbollah launched a rocket from southern Syria towards the occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, both of which are controlled by the government of war-torn Syria.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbour, primarily targeting Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on Syria, but it has repeatedly said it would not allow its arch-foe Iran, which supports Assad's government, to expand its footprint there.

The strikes on Aleppo were the second such attack on Syrian airports after Hamas's surprise October 7 attack from Gaza ignited a war that has killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.

In Gaza, health officials said more than 2,200 people had been martyred.