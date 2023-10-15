Madonna's 'surprised she made it this far' on stage in London amid health scare

Madonna's long-awaited Celebration Tour finally took off on Saturday evening, following a series of show reschedulings due to a significant health scare.

The iconic Queen of Pop, at 65, graced the stage at London's O2 Arena in Greenwich with an ambitious 45-song setlist that showcased her unparalleled 40-year career.

Despite the scheduled start time of 8.30pm, the performance commenced approximately 20 minutes behind schedule, keeping the audience entertained with a drag queen act in the interim.

Known for her boundary-pushing performances, Madonna did not disappoint as she delivered one of her most provocative concerts to date.

Adorned in a seductive red corset and surrounded by topless dancers, the star exuded her signature boldness.

However, the show encountered a brief pause due to technical difficulties shortly after it began, adding a touch of unpredictability to the evening.

During the electrifying performance of her Celebration Tour, Madonna addressed her fans, making light of the initial technical hiccup: "This is exactly what you don't want to happen on your opening night!"

The Queen of Pop also acknowledged her resilience, attributing her enduring career to both her dedicated fans and her own determination.



The tour featured a captivating lineup of her greatest hits, including memorable renditions of Like A Prayer, Live To Tell, Holiday, and Nothing Really Matters.



