Italy, Denmark cruise, eying Euro 2024 qualification. AFP

Italy, Denmark, Slovenia, and Hungary made significant strides towards securing their spots in the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in a thrilling day of Euro 2024 qualifying matches.



Italy showed their class by breezing past Malta with a resounding 4-0 victory. Giacomo Bonaventura and Domenico Berardi both shone, contributing with spectacular goals, while Davide Frattesi sealed a comfortable win.

With a game in hand, Italy is now just three points behind Group C leaders, England, setting the stage for an exciting clash at Wembley.

Denmark had a score to settle with Kazakhstan after a shocking loss earlier this year, and they did just that. Robert Skov's brace, combined with Jonas Wind's early goal, secured a 3-1 win for Denmark, putting them firmly in control of Group H.

Kazakhstan's hopes took a hit as they fell four points behind the leaders.

Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko stole the spotlight by netting a double and leading his team to a convincing 3-0 victory over Finland. The RB Leipzig forward's clinical finishing prowess has earned him eight goals in his last 11 international appearances.

This result means that Slovenia is neck-and-neck with Denmark at the top of their group.

Hungary took charge of Group G with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Serbia. After Barnabas Varga's opener was canceled out by Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic, Roland Sallai delivered a stunning 25-yard volley, securing the win for Hungary.

They now sit three points ahead of Serbia and have a game in hand.

As the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign intensifies, the battles for qualification and group supremacy are heating up, promising more thrilling football action in the weeks to come.

Italy, Denmark, Slovenia, and Hungary are each making their presence known, setting the stage for captivating matches and intense competition in their respective groups.