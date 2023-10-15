Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fly to Caribbean Paradise for 'royalmoon'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have embarked on a romantic getaway to Canouan, a picturesque Caribbean island, leaving their two young children behind.

A photograph published by the Daily Mail captured the couple as they were reportedly spotted leaving a gourmet food store within the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina, situated in Glossy Bay on the island's south side, often referred to as the destination "where billionaires go to escape millionaires."

Meghan Markle and Harry's choice of destination and attire suggested a serene and low-key escape from their usual royal obligations.

Canouan Island, nestled in the heart of St. Vincent & The Grenadines, has gained recognition as an emerging luxury destination, positioning itself as one of the world's most coveted retreats.

The island boasts pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear azure waters, a championship golf course, and an opulent superyacht marina, making it a haven for discerning travelers.

While Canouan Island offers an array of accommodation choices, Meghan Markle's association with Markus Anderson, the Chief Membership Officer of Soho House, suggests they may have chosen to stay at the Soho Beach House.

This exclusive option comes at a nightly rate of $1,200, with members like Meghan enjoying a reduced rate of $1,020 per night.

During their recent visit to New York City, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle participated in a mental wellness summit hosted by their Archewell Foundation on World Mental Health Day.

Meghan took the opportunity to share her personal experiences as a mother to their young children, Archie and Lilibet, during a discussion with Carson Daly.

This tranquil escape to Canouan Island follows their engagement in important mental health conversations.