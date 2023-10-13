The Curse: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder battle supernatural forces

In the new trailer for Showtime's upcoming dark comedy series The Curse, Oscar winner Emma Stone and comedian Nathan Fielder play a newly married couple who face an alleged curse while filming their home renovation show in New Mexico.

The trailer begins with Whitney (Stone) and Asher Siegel (Fielder) introducing their new show, "Flipping with the Siegels," but things quickly take a turn for the strange and unsettling.

Strange noises fill their new home, objects move on their own, and Whitney begins to have strange visions.

The trailer also hints at the curse's origin: it seems that Whitney and Asher may have been cursed by a child after they accidentally took back a $100 bill from him.

As the trailer progresses, Whitney and Asher become increasingly paranoid and distrustful of each other.

They seek help from a paranormal investigator (Benny Safdie), but it's unclear if he can break the curse before it's too late.

The Curse is co-created and executive produced by Safdie and Fielder, who also serves as a director.

Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also serves as executive producer.

The series is set to premiere on Showtime on November 10, 2023.

Trailer Analysis:

The trailer for The Curse is both creepy and funny, with Fielder's signature awkward humor juxtaposed with Stone's increasingly terrified reactions. The trailer also does a good job of building suspense and leaving the viewer wondering what exactly is happening to Whitney and Asher.



