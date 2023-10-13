Taylor Swift becomes Travis Kelce's lucky charm with third win

Taylor Swift is seemingly becoming Travis Kelce's lucky charm after his third win in a row with Swift in attendance.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos at home on Thursday night, winning 19–8 with Taylor Swift in the crowd for the third time in less than a month.

Despite being labelled as "questionable" to play in an injury report on Thursday morning, Kelce, 34, was available when the game began.

During the fourth quarter, when he was spotted walking off the field, Kelce appeared to aggravate an ankle ailment that he was already dealing with.

Later, as the team proceeded to their locker room after their victory, he was noticed limping once more.

Kelce already had 109 receiving yards at the end of the first half. His final game score was 124.

Swift was frequently seen throughout the game having a good time with Kelce's close friends and family, including his parents Donna and Ed Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes.

Swift, 33, has seen Kelce perform at Arrowhead Stadium previously. The couple was initially sighted together on September 24 as they left a game in Kelce's car, sending sports fans and Swifties alike into a frenzy over their romance.

A star-studded group of friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski, and Shawn Levy, accompanied the Grammy winner to a game the following week.