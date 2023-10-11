Taylor Swift's concert film poised to shatter box office records

Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour, is headed for a record global opening of $150 million to $200 million, according to industry estimates.

This would make it the highest-grossing concert film of all time, surpassing Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour ($65.8 million domestically, $70.6 million globally) and BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas ($53 million globally).

The Eras Tour film is being distributed by AMC Theatres and will screen in over 8,500 cinemas in roughly 100 countries, including every AMC location in the U.S. It will begin screening 6 p.m. local time on Friday, October 13th.

Swifties, are notoriously passionate and have been eagerly awaiting the release of the concert film.

Many Swifties were unable to obtain tickets to the Eras Tour, which sold out in minutes. The concert film will give them a chance to see Swift perform live, even if they couldn't be there in person.

The success of The Eras Tour film is a testament to Swift's global popularity. The pop queen is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 200 million records sold worldwide.

The Love Story songstress is also a Grammy Award-winning artist and has been named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world.

The record-breaking opening for The Eras Tour film is sure to generate buzz for Swift's next album and tour. It is also a sign of the growing popularity of concert films, which have become a major revenue stream for the music industry.



