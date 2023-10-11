Taylor Swift finally spills on star-studded red carpet of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has kept the suspense going on before revealing the location of her Hollywood film debut to her fans.

The Lover singer made an exceptional step by privately inviting supporters to "hold fire and stay patient" regarding the location of her Wednesday night red carpet debut of The Eras Tour concert video.

According to insiders, security concerns and worries that tens of thousands of admirers would go to Hollywood to see their idol is "one key reason" for this decision.

In recent years, Swift has also struggled with stalkers who have made overtures to her during appearances and inside her house.

One source also said: "To spice things up even more there is talk of Travis Kelce appearing especially given he could be on the injury list and may not appear on the field for the Chiefs’ game against Denver. While the chatter and speculation is running wild, it’s not likely he is coming."

AMC will get in touch with Swifties digitally at around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11 to ask for the specific address for the gala night. Then, before the doors open at 6 p.m., visitors—who must be above 13—will have four hours to prepare and travel to the chosen theatre.

The opening titles are set to begin at 7 pm, but a source believes "that is likely to be pushed back." According to insiders, Swift's A-list acquaintances are being invited to the red carpet. But no one is revealing their names.

The source will only reveal information anonymously due to fear of losing their job: "It's a Hollywood night." The insider said: "It is a real last-minute call for fans and guests on Wednesday. Taylor and AMC want to make sure that this night is safe and a tribute to the real fans and friends."